Ruth M. Pappas, 81
Holden - Ruth M. (Johnson) Pappas, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a brief illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Cicio) Johnson and had lived in the Indian Lake section of Worcester before moving to Holden in 1976.
Her husband of 33 years, Anthony "Tony" C. Pappas, passed away in 2009. She leaves her three children, Ted W. Jarowski of South Deerfield, Kathryn J. Callahan and her husband, William of West Boylston and Mary M. Jarowski-Nordheim of Amesbury; her three sisters, Ann Washburn of Fleming Island, FL, Patricia Stark of Spencer and Rosemarie Karagosian and her husband, David of Venice, FL; three grandchildren, William, Jason and Theresa; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Thaddeus W. Jarowski.
Ruth graduated from Classical High School in 1955, graduated Sum Cum Laude from Quinsigamond Community College in 1972 and later from Worcester State College. She was an occupational health nurse at Astra Pharmaceutical in Westborough for many years before retiring. Previously, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and the former Worcester and Westborough State Hospitals. She was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and Immaculate Conception Church in Worcester. Ruth was a member of the National Association of Occupational Health Nurses and was an avid cat fancier.
Ruth's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff and the countless others at the Oakdale Rehabilitation Center in West Boylston. We will never forget their tenderness.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ruth's family on Saturday, March 23rd from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 (). To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019