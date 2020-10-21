Ruth C. Perry, 83
Putnam - Ruth C. Perry, 83, of Putnam, CT, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. She was born July 15, 1937 in Lynchburg, VA, daughter to the late James J. and Isabell (Waters) Cousins. She was the beloved wife of Charles Perry; they were married on June 21, 1958.
Ruth was a devout Christian and dedicated her life to the church. She taught Sunday school for many years and enjoyed nothing better than reading her Bible or singing old-time hymns on Sunday with the rest of the congregation. She loved helping others by volunteering for various organizations including the Community Kitchen in Woodstock, CT.
She was a member of the first graduating class of Wachusett Regional High School. She was a hairdresser by trade and practiced in Massachusetts and Michigan in her early life. Although she gave it up as a profession when her first son was born, she continued to cut the hair of family and friends well into her retirement.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Perry; her two sons James Perry of Sterling, CT and Robert Perry of Smithfield, RI; her two daughters-in-law Deborah and Joyce Perry; her two sisters Virginia Howard and Patricia Persson; as well as six grandchildren, John DeMarco, Raymond DeMarco, Stephen DeMarco, Samuel Perry, Benjamin Perry and Andrew Perry; as well as six great grandchildren.
A Calling Hour will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at South Woodstock Baptist Church, 23 Roseland Park Road, Woodstock, CT 06281. A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM at the church. A private burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Woodstock Baptist Church. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com