Ruth Ann Petel, 76
CLINTON - Ruth Ann Petel, 76, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home. Born in 1943 to William and Ida (Keich) West, "Bunny" to all who knew her, was a unique and caring individual, who touched the lives of all she knew.
She leaves her daughter, Lisa (Petel) Moison, of Lunenburg, MA; her son-in-law, Matthew Moison; and two granddaughters, Madeline Moison and Elizabeth Moison; as well as two nieces, Deborah Hammer and Carol Hammer. She was predeceased by her son, Wayne David Petel.
Ruth was born in Coaldale, PA, and raised in Hometown, PA, she graduated from Tamaqua High School. She was a longtime resident of Clinton, MA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and walking "Buddy," her neighbor's dog, around the Vale Street Playground in Clinton. She loved watching Jeopardy every night, and never missed Dancing with the Stars. She worked at Weetabix Cereal for over 20 years. Her easy laugh and caring attitude will be missed by her friends and family.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in her honor to the Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church Street, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA. To share a memory of Ruth, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020