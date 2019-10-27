|
|
Ruth A. (Tocci) Piermarini, 91
LEOMINSTER - Ruth A. (Tocci) Piermarini, 91, passed away on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a deeply religious woman attending chapel every morning and doing her novenas for each of her family members. She was a strong woman who embodied the belief that good things come with always placing one foot in front of the other and a strong faith.
Ruth was born on April 25, 1928 in Leominster, a daughter of the late John and Alice (Montagna) Tocci. She was a graduate of Saint Bernard's High School in Fitchburg and furthered her education after all of her children were grown at Mount Wachusett Community College, earning an Associate's Degree.
Ruth held multiple positions during her lifelong career at the Registry of Deeds in Fitchburg, eventually retiring as the Assistant Registrar of Deeds. She was a founding member of the Worcester County Employees Credit Union, serving on the board and also as Chairman from 1983 – 1998.
Whether it was through her robust advocacy involvement, her tenure as a founding member and President of the Leominster Lassie League, or her leadership positions on numerous boards and committees, Ruth was a trailblazer who inspired all to stay unique to themselves. A community-oriented woman, Ruth instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in those young and old and has left a legacy of dedication, passion, and encouragement for all to be better today than they were yesterday. Her legacy continues through the Ruth Piermarini Award, bestowed to the graduating Leominster Lassie League player who best exemplifies Leadership, Sportsmanship and Academics – attributes Ruth led her own life by.
Ruth worked her entire life to raise a family and afford opportunities that are only in the dreams of many, all while never forgetting a holiday, a confetti filled birthday card, or a person in need. Her outlook on life and genuine love for her family, friends, and community will continue on.
Ruth adored her family and looked forward to every moment with them. She is survived by her son Robert Piermarini; two daughters, Tina Piermarini, and Lisa Donaldson and husband Stuart; grandchildren, Melissa Barrett and husband Matt, Megan Liff and husband Jon, Michael Piermarini, John Piermarini, Emma Donaldson, Ian Donaldson; great grandchildren, Beckett Barrett and Hazel Bea Liff; several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Olderigi "Ollie" Piermarini; son, Alan Piermarini; brother John J. Tocci, Jr., and her sister Lillian LeBlanc.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, November 1, from 4-7pm. Ruth's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00am in Saint Anna Church in Leominster. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Providence Parish Youth Account, ATTN: Father Jonathan, 236 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. This charity embraces youth with encouragement and support.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019