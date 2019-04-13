Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Ruth A. (Schenker) Powers

Whitinsville - Ruth A. (Schenker) Powers, 76, died on Tues. April 9, 2019.

She is survived by 3 children, Geoffrey D. Powers, Donna J. Duda, and Joanne L. Powers; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Picard; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her companion Peter Green, and 4 sisters.

Mrs. Powers worked for the former GE-Timex Co. in Ashland, the Johnson and Johnson Co. in Northborough and for McNeil Engineering Co. in Sutton many years. Ruth was raised on a farm and she loved horses, gardening, planting flowers, and country music. She was a member of the Country Music Assoc.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat. April 20, 2019 at 11 am in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St.Whitinsville. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held prior to her service from 10 to 11 am. To see full obituary and leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.

jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
