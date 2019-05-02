|
Ruth Eleanor Ricci, 83
Tamworth, NH - Ruth Eleanor (Wagner) Ricci, 83, of 1701 White Mtn. Highway, passed away April 28, 2019 at her home in Tamworth.
Born Dec. 31, 1935 in Holden, MA daughter of the late Silas and Gertrude (Palmer) Wagner she lived in Worcester, MA most of her life moving to NH many years ago.
Ruth worked for the City of Worcester School System in the cafeteria for many years and worked for Catholic Charities for several years.
Pre-Deceased by her husbands Joe Cormier and Ralph Ricci and a sister Barbara Bashaw she is survived by a son James Cormier of Tamworth, 4 daughters Dolores Wagner of Worcester, Carol Cormier of Worcester, Cathy Boissonnault of Worcester, MA, Donna Nelson of Tamworth, a sister Mary Trudeau of Westboro, MA, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday May 7 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, 2395 White Mtn Highway, West Ossipee, NH.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Ossipee is assisting the family with the arrangements.
