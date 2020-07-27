Ruth V. Rogers, 88
AUBURN - Ruth V. "Ruthie" (Bjorkman) Rogers, 88, passed away peacefully Friday July 24, 2020 at the Willows Health Care Center in Worcester. Her loving and devoted children were by her side. Ruth was a longtime resident of Auburn, Ma.
Ruth is survived by her children: Cathy R. Bloomfield and her husband Harvey, of Worcester; Kimberly E. Graves and her husband David, of Auburn; and William D Rogers Jr. and his wife Lisa of Sunapee, NH; seven grandchildren: Arthur Rogan and his wife Christina, Sara Bloomfield, Alex Bloomfield, David Graves, Jr. (DJ), Danielle Blais and her husband Tyler; Willie Rogers, Maria LaPorte and her husband Paul; ten great grandchildren; her twin brother, Roland Bjorkman of Plainfield; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Muggins. Ruthie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William D. Rogers Sr., who passed suddenly in 2010; her parents, Peter and Ellen (Gustafson) Bjorkman; and three siblings: Shirley Anderson, Walter Bjorkman, and Vincent Bjorkman.
Ruth was born in Boston and raised in Dedham. She was a graduate of Dedham High School, where she was a proud cheerleader and majorette (and loved to tell about it). After graduation, she worked as a secretary and switchboard operator in Boston until she met Bill. In 1957, Ruth and Bill were married and settled in Auburn to raise their family. Ruth enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, decorating and making her home a special place for her husband, children, family and friends. For more than 20 years Ruth and Bill enjoyed spending their winters in Naples, Fl and summers at their home at Popponesset Beach.
Ruth cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren by whom she will be dearly missed.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire Willows Healthcare Center Staff for the incredible love and care they showed Ruth for the entire year and a half that she lived there. We will be forever grateful.
Ruth's family will celebrate her life in a private prayer service, followed by burial which will be with her husband in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com