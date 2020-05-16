|
Ruth B. Rydzewski, 94
Worcester - It is with deep sadness that the family of Ruth B. Rydzewski 94 announce her passing on Monday May 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, N. Providence, Rhode Island after a short illness. She was the last surviving member of the Volangavitch family.
She was predeceased by her husband Walter S. Rydzewski who passed away in 2004 and her granddaughter Kimberly A. Rydzewski who passed in 2016.
She leaves behind her 5 children: Walter, Nancy, Mark, Paul & David. Her grandchildren: Jessica, Daniel, Elise and Brad also one great-grandchild Jacob along with several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a hard working dedicated woman who was able to be a full time mom and housewife and yet held several jobs to help support her family along with her husband.
Ruth was educated in the Worcester Public Schools. In her younger years she worked for Bell Company, St. Vincent Hospital and retired from Block New England. She enjoyed going to the Casinos with her husband, dancing especially the polka, singing and watching her favorite TV shows. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
A private burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery.
The family especially wants to thank the owner and entire staff at Darlington Memory Lane for their compassion and excellent care during her 5 years there. Also a special Thanks to Robin Rydzewski and Neal Crites for their undying love, kindness and support for our mom. Memorial contributions may be made to a . HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL SERVICE, 33 Ward Street is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020