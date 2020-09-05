1/1
Ruth Skagerlind
Ruth Skagerlind, 93

Worcester - Ruth (Goodale) Skagerlind, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday August 31, 2020 in the Lifecare Center of Auburn. Her husband of 60 years Chester R. Skagerlind predeceased her in 2012. She leaves two sons- Mark C. Skagerlind of Worcester and Gary G. Skagerlind and his wife Joan of Holden: 6 grandchilden – Abbi Skagerlind of Worcester, James Skagerlind and his wife Jaclyn of Holden, Jenna Conway and her husband Brian of Billerica, and Kyle, Kevin, and Katy Skagerlind of Holden, one great grandchild Sydney Conway of Billerica, brother Dwight M. Goodale Jr. and his wife Jean of Worcester, and a sister June Ashton predeceased her.

Ruth was born in Worcester, daughter of Dwight M. Goodale Sr. and Eleanor (Wigren). She graduated from Major Edwards High School in West Boylston and worked as a secretary at State Mutual Insurance Company and Paul Revere Life Insurance Company and as a clerk at the R.H. White department store. She was a member of the Greendale People's Church, West Boylston Historical Society and The Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. Ruth also enjoyed knitting, camping, going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To leave online condolence message please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
