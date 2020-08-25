Ruth Marion (Vancelette) Stewart, 99
Oxford - Ruth Marion (Vancelette) Stewart, 99, formerly of Walnut Street, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Christopher House in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, William W. Stewart. Ruth, who was affectionately referred to as "Aunt Tudie" was a member of a close knit family. Her parents; Agnes V (Davis) Vancelette and Ernest Vancelette had nine children, all of which have predeceased her. She had five brothers, Roy Vancelette, Alston Vancelette, Raymond Vancelette, Robert Vancelette and Earle Vancelette Sr, and three sisters, Marguerite Fallon, Edesse Kilcoyne and Edith Vancelette. She was a graduate of Girl's Trade High School in Worcester.
Ruth was a favorite aunt by many of her nieces and nephews but has an especially close relationship with Earle R. Vancelette, Jr (who died in 2011) and his wife Christine Bercume, Gail Vancelette of Irvine, California and Susan (Vancelette) Uryasz of Oxford whom she raised and her husband Joseph S Uryasz, Sr.
Ruth was a surrogate grandmother for her two nieces and nephew; Laura Morrow of Oxford, Ellen Vancelette Burke of Glen Cove, NY and Joseph Uryasz Jr of Holden. Ruth shared her love of fishing, feeding the birds, arts and crafts, and animals with them.
There are many remarkable things about Ruth, but she was proudest of being a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, a member of the woman golf league at Nichol's College where she shot a hole in one, and owner of several miniature poodles. Ruth loved her dogs and had a great sense of humor.
A private graveside service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at aspca.org
The family of Ruth Stewart would life to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jewish Health Care Hospice Program and the staff and administration at Christopher House of Worcester where she lived for the past eight years.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com