1/1
Ruth Stewart
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marion (Vancelette) Stewart, 99

Oxford - Ruth Marion (Vancelette) Stewart, 99, formerly of Walnut Street, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Christopher House in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, William W. Stewart. Ruth, who was affectionately referred to as "Aunt Tudie" was a member of a close knit family. Her parents; Agnes V (Davis) Vancelette and Ernest Vancelette had nine children, all of which have predeceased her. She had five brothers, Roy Vancelette, Alston Vancelette, Raymond Vancelette, Robert Vancelette and Earle Vancelette Sr, and three sisters, Marguerite Fallon, Edesse Kilcoyne and Edith Vancelette. She was a graduate of Girl's Trade High School in Worcester.

Ruth was a favorite aunt by many of her nieces and nephews but has an especially close relationship with Earle R. Vancelette, Jr (who died in 2011) and his wife Christine Bercume, Gail Vancelette of Irvine, California and Susan (Vancelette) Uryasz of Oxford whom she raised and her husband Joseph S Uryasz, Sr.

Ruth was a surrogate grandmother for her two nieces and nephew; Laura Morrow of Oxford, Ellen Vancelette Burke of Glen Cove, NY and Joseph Uryasz Jr of Holden. Ruth shared her love of fishing, feeding the birds, arts and crafts, and animals with them.

There are many remarkable things about Ruth, but she was proudest of being a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, a member of the woman golf league at Nichol's College where she shot a hole in one, and owner of several miniature poodles. Ruth loved her dogs and had a great sense of humor.

A private graveside service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at aspca.org.

The family of Ruth Stewart would life to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jewish Health Care Hospice Program and the staff and administration at Christopher House of Worcester where she lived for the past eight years.

Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved