Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
North American Martyr's Church
Auburn, MA
Ruth Strozina


1928 - 2019
Ruth Strozina Obituary
Ruth D. Strozina, 90

AUBURN - Ruth D. (Bottom) Strozina, 90, of Auburn died peacefully in her home on Sunday February 17, 2019. Calling hours for Ruth will be on Thursday Feb 21, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday Feb 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at North American Martyr's Church, Auburn. Ruth's complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
