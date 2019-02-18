|
Ruth D. Strozina, 90
AUBURN - Ruth D. (Bottom) Strozina, 90, of Auburn died peacefully in her home on Sunday February 17, 2019. Calling hours for Ruth will be on Thursday Feb 21, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday Feb 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at North American Martyr's Church, Auburn. Ruth's complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019