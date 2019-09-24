|
Ruth M. Swan, 73
Worcester - Ruth M. (Wandland) Swan, 73, passed away peacefully at home during the sunrise of Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 51 years, Paul A. Swan of Worcester; a daughter Jennifer M. Swan of Barre; a granddaughter Lyra Swan Pellelier; and a brother Frederick Wandland of York, Maine.
Ruth was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Broadbent) Wandland. She graduated from Wachusett High School and Becker Jr. College and went on to become a legal assistant at Norton Company for 45 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Demond Pond Watershed Association in Rutland. She enjoyed cross country skiing, swimming and golf. Ruth loved working in her flower gardens and playing with her granddaughter.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10-11am in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute- 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019