Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Swan


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Swan Obituary
Ruth M. Swan, 73

Worcester - Ruth M. (Wandland) Swan, 73, passed away peacefully at home during the sunrise of Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 51 years, Paul A. Swan of Worcester; a daughter Jennifer M. Swan of Barre; a granddaughter Lyra Swan Pellelier; and a brother Frederick Wandland of York, Maine.

Ruth was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Broadbent) Wandland. She graduated from Wachusett High School and Becker Jr. College and went on to become a legal assistant at Norton Company for 45 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Demond Pond Watershed Association in Rutland. She enjoyed cross country skiing, swimming and golf. Ruth loved working in her flower gardens and playing with her granddaughter.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10-11am in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute- 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now