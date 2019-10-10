Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Ruth Wheeler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
640 Main Street
Shrewsbury, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wheeler


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Wheeler Obituary
Ruth C. Wheeler, 91

Shrewsbury - Ruth C. (Zalansky) Wheeler, 91 years of age, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, joining in Heaven, her husband, Elson and son, Kenneth.

Ruth was born in Worcester, a daughter of John and Yadviga (Kiela) Zalansky. Raised and educated in Worcester, Ruth married the "Love of her Life" Elson "Ed" Wheeler Jr. and enjoyed 54 years of love and life until Ed passed away in 2001. They lost their only son Kenneth in 1993.

Besides her husband and son, three brothers, John, Stephen, and Joseph, and two sisters Emily Knapik and Aldona Tomkus, predeceased her.

Ruth is survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Ruth was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Daughters of Isabella Society. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and socializing with the members of her Southgate community.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester before proceeding to St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike Rd, Shrewsbury, or St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of Rose Monahan Hospice Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided Ruth in her final weeks.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now