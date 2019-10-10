|
|
Ruth C. Wheeler, 91
Shrewsbury - Ruth C. (Zalansky) Wheeler, 91 years of age, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, joining in Heaven, her husband, Elson and son, Kenneth.
Ruth was born in Worcester, a daughter of John and Yadviga (Kiela) Zalansky. Raised and educated in Worcester, Ruth married the "Love of her Life" Elson "Ed" Wheeler Jr. and enjoyed 54 years of love and life until Ed passed away in 2001. They lost their only son Kenneth in 1993.
Besides her husband and son, three brothers, John, Stephen, and Joseph, and two sisters Emily Knapik and Aldona Tomkus, predeceased her.
Ruth is survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Ruth was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Daughters of Isabella Society. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and socializing with the members of her Southgate community.
Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester before proceeding to St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike Rd, Shrewsbury, or St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of Rose Monahan Hospice Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided Ruth in her final weeks.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019