Ruth Evelyn (MacDonald) Young, 78Webster - Ruth Evelyn (MacDonald) Young, 78, of Vine Street, died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, John "Jack" A. Young who died in 2010; and her brother, Gerard O. MacDonald. She is survived by three daughters, Lorrie E. (Young) MacDonald of Shrewsbury, Allison M. (Young) Wendt and her husband Tim of Oxford, and Christen R. Young and her partner Troy Arpin of Woodstock, CT; her brother, Roger A. MacDonald of Tennessee; eleven grandchildren, D.J., Brittany, Charlie, Camden MacDonald, Matthew and Michael Moran, Andrew and Emma Wendt, Caitlin, Jack, and Lauren Young; three great-grandchildren, Peyton and Charleigh Moran, and Benjamin O'Donnell; two nephews, Charles and Gerard MacDonald; two nieces, Diane Wright and Kathy MacDonald; and her beloved dog, Diego. She was born in Newton, daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Duff) MacDonald, and lived in Newton, Hopkinton, and Holliston, before moving to Webster in 2002. She graduated from Newton High School in 1960 and attended Franklin College in Indiana.Mrs. Young was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Newton. She worked in the accounting department at Filenes Basement in Newton, and at Walgreens for several years. She spent most of her life as a homemaker caring for her home and family. She was a member of the Palestine Chapter No. 114 Order of the Eastern Star in Newton.Mrs. Young enjoyed her time spent with the International Order of Rainbow for Girls Newton Assembly #60. Ruth was also a Majority Girl along with her three daughters and granddaughter. She was a past advisory board member of Hopkinton Assembly #108. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed puzzles and ice cream. She was a dedicated daughter, mother, grandmother, and aunt who was very involved with her grandchildren as they were growing up and enjoyed attending their school and sporting events.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Webster. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.