Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Pine Street
Leicester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruy Stanikmas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruy Stanikmas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruy Stanikmas Obituary
Ruby L. (Cash) Stanikmas, 97

LEICESTER - Ruby L. (Cash) Stanikmas, 97, of Pine Street died Thursday, Sept. 26 in Life Care Center of Auburn after a brief illness.

Her husband William Stanikmas died in 2005. She leaves a son Scott D. Stanikmas and his wife Ellen of Charlton whom she has been living with and being cared for, five grandchildren; Richard Hynes, Jr., Heather Brooks, Steven & Michael Stanikmas and Julianne Thom, two great grandchildren; Shaleigh & Dalton Brooks, a brother Charles "Bill" Cash of Zanesville, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son William "Tim" Stanikmas, a daughter Christina Hynes and several brothers and sisters.

Ruby was born in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Clyde C. and Hazel (Brown) Cash. She worked in the medical records department at Fairlawn Hospital for many years before retiring. She served her country in the United States Navy during WW II, working as a courier in the records department in Washington DC. She enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting antiques. The family would like to thank the Overlook visiting nurses and physical therapists for their compassionate care.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Street, Leicester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now