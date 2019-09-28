|
Ruby L. (Cash) Stanikmas, 97
LEICESTER - Ruby L. (Cash) Stanikmas, 97, of Pine Street died Thursday, Sept. 26 in Life Care Center of Auburn after a brief illness.
Her husband William Stanikmas died in 2005. She leaves a son Scott D. Stanikmas and his wife Ellen of Charlton whom she has been living with and being cared for, five grandchildren; Richard Hynes, Jr., Heather Brooks, Steven & Michael Stanikmas and Julianne Thom, two great grandchildren; Shaleigh & Dalton Brooks, a brother Charles "Bill" Cash of Zanesville, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son William "Tim" Stanikmas, a daughter Christina Hynes and several brothers and sisters.
Ruby was born in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Clyde C. and Hazel (Brown) Cash. She worked in the medical records department at Fairlawn Hospital for many years before retiring. She served her country in the United States Navy during WW II, working as a courier in the records department in Washington DC. She enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting antiques. The family would like to thank the Overlook visiting nurses and physical therapists for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Street, Leicester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019