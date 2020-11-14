Ruzhdi "Rudi" Mehillaj 83Worcester - Ruzhdi (Rudi) Mehillaj, 83, of Worcester, MA, passed away unexpectedly on November 12th at UMass Memorial Hospital peacefully surrounded by family He passed away due to a medical condition.Rudi graduated from University of Tirana and went on to become a Geophysicist who has dedicated his life to outdoors traveling from the North to the South of Albania. He worked at UMass Memorial Health Care and loved with his co-workers. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, spending time with his family and grandchildren, cooking, gardening, reading and watching sports. His favorite quote was "be kind" as he lived a kind life. He immigrated to United States with his family on June 5th 1995 from, Tirana, Albania.Aside from being survived by his wife of 55 years Flora, his children Andi and Erjona, daughter in-law Elona and son in-law Alan, Rudi also leaves behind his three grandchildren, Kristal, Marius and Charlotte, as well as his brother and his sister."Calling hours will be at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 on Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Hope Cemetery at 11am. The family requests that all attending Rudi's service on Wednesday, please meet his family at Hope Cemetery.Social Distancing and the use of a face mask will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.To leave a note of condolence for the Mehillaj family, please visit