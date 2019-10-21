|
|
Ryan F. Bresnahan, 30
South Grafton - Ryan F. Bresnahan, 30 of South Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 19, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of Westborough High School and The New England Institute of Technology. He was an avid sports fan. Born in Worcester he was the son of Francis and Leslee (Titternington) Bresnahan. Besides his parents he leaves two uncles and one aunt, Michel and Janet Bresnahan and Wayne Titternington, several cousins and many friends. His passing leaves a void in the lives of his family and friends.
Ryan's services will be private for the Bresnahan family. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester is entrusted with Ryan's services. Donations may be made in Ryan's memory to: Westborough Athletic and Social Association (WASA), P.O. Box 165, Westborough, MA 01581 To offer condolences to Ryan's family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019