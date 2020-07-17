Ryan A. Chaffee, 35
WORCESTER - Ryan A. Chaffee, 35 of Worcester, after accomplishing three years of sobriety passed away unexpectedly following a lifelong battle with addiction on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Ryan was born in Worcester and attended Doherty Memorial High School. Ryan worked as a heavy equipment operator for Mirra-Corporation. Ryan loved his job and took pride in what he did. Over the last several years, Ryan worked very hard towards his sobriety and was successful. Unfortunately, the nature of addiction became overwhelming and took his life too soon. Ryan was an open book and would not want his passing to be in vain. His story needs to be told. He was a big source of strength and positivity for his NA family. Ryan was compassionate, kind and passionate in life and also about helping other people that were struggling with addiction. He touched many lives, and that was something he was extremely proud of. Ryan was funny, quick witted and athletic. He loved music and art, and you'd never see him in the same pair of shoes twice. Ryan loved his family. His greatest joy in life was his son, and the time that they spent together.
Ryan sadly leaves behind his son, Aiden Chaffee-Gonzalez; his parents, Andrew and Lauren (Huntoon) Chaffee of Worcester; four siblings, Chad Chaffee of Arlington, MA., Adam Chaffee and his wife Katie, Katelyn Chaffee all of Worcester and Aaron Chaffee of Quincy; Aiden's mother, Sasha Chaffee-Gonzalez; his paternal grandparents, Gurdon and Ann (Norton) Chaffee of Rochdale; his maternal grandmother, Mary (Gardner) Huntoon of Worcester; three nephews and a niece, Gavin, Dylan, Makenzie and Cameron; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Warren Huntoon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to: Worcester Program for Addiction Recovery -- www.communitypar.org
