Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St.
Oxford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Guertin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Guertin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Guertin Obituary
Ryan C. Guertin, 39

Oxford - Ryan Curran Guertin, 39, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at home. He is survived by his parents, Theodore H. Guertin and Patti (Curran) Guertin of Oxford; his brother, Patrick Guertin and his longtime girlfriend Brittany A. Otto of Connecticut; his sister, Caitlin Guertin of Webster; his maternal grandmother, Julia A. Guertin of Oxford; Ryan's girlfriend, Tara Fregeau and her son, Shane; his beloved dog, "Teddy", as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born in Worcester and grew up in Oxford before moving to Fitchburg 4 years ago. Ryan was a member of the Oxford High Class of 1997 and attended Nichols College and Worcester State College.

Ryan loved athletics and excelled in both football and baseball. Ryan was a quad-captain of the 1997 Oxford High School Pirate Football team, which he helped lead to Oxford's first Super Bowl victory and was awarded the offensive MVP award. He also played baseball for the Pirates and in the American Legion league. Ryan loved working at WestRock in Devens and considered his coworkers family. He also owned and operated Precision Landscaping in Oxford.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements. To leave a message of condolence in the online guestbook, please visit

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now