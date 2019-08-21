|
|
Ryan C. Guertin, 39
Oxford - Ryan Curran Guertin, 39, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at home. He is survived by his parents, Theodore H. Guertin and Patti (Curran) Guertin of Oxford; his brother, Patrick Guertin and his longtime girlfriend Brittany A. Otto of Connecticut; his sister, Caitlin Guertin of Webster; his maternal grandmother, Julia A. Guertin of Oxford; Ryan's girlfriend, Tara Fregeau and her son, Shane; his beloved dog, "Teddy", as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born in Worcester and grew up in Oxford before moving to Fitchburg 4 years ago. Ryan was a member of the Oxford High Class of 1997 and attended Nichols College and Worcester State College.
Ryan loved athletics and excelled in both football and baseball. Ryan was a quad-captain of the 1997 Oxford High School Pirate Football team, which he helped lead to Oxford's first Super Bowl victory and was awarded the offensive MVP award. He also played baseball for the Pirates and in the American Legion league. Ryan loved working at WestRock in Devens and considered his coworkers family. He also owned and operated Precision Landscaping in Oxford.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements. To leave a message of condolence in the online guestbook, please visit
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019