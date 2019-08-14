|
|
Ryan P. Riggieri, 28
WORCESTER - Ryan P. Riggieri, 28 of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home.
Ryan was born on November 6, 1990 in Worcester. He grew up in Grafton and graduated Class of 2009 from Grafton High School where he played for the Varsity Football Team. Ryan worked in sales for Herb Chambers in Auburn and was also an EMT and Critical Care Technician for UMass Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department.
Ryan loved New England Sports Teams especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He was passionate about exercise, health and fitness, fantasy sports and was an avid lover of dogs. Ryan had an amazing sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Paul J. Riggieri of Grafton and Elaine M. Guitarini and her fiancé David Matson of Worcester; his brother, Dylan Riggieri of Nashville, TN; his sister, Lauren Riggieri of Millbury; his maternal grandmother, Shirley (Sbrogna) Guitarini of Worcester; three aunts, Patricia Gremo and her husband Thomas of Grafton, Cheryl Ferguson and her husband Richard of Shrewsbury, and Margaret DiGregorio and her husband Robert of Millbury; his uncle and godfather, Mark Guitarini of Worcester; his godmother, Kimberly Gremo of Grafton; a great uncle, Francis Guitarini of Worcester; many cousins and friends including his best friend, Samantha Rekowski and her daughter Ayla of Auburn. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Rita (Sands) Riggieri, Sr., his maternal grandfather, Anthony Guitarini and an uncle, Anthony Riggieri, Jr.
Services for Ryan will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester where his funeral Mass will be held at 10 am. Burial will be held privately and at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, August 16th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005. To share your thoughts and memories of Ryan, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019