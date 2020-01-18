|
|
Ryan M. Townsend, 32
WEBSTER/AUBURN - Ryan M. Townsend, 32, of Webster and formerly of Auburn, died unexpectedly on Wednesday January 15, 2020.
In addition to his parents, Gary L. and Kathleen (Parke) Townsend of Auburn, and his maternal grandmother, Barbara Morse of Charlton, Ryan is survived by his brothers and their wives, Eric Townsend and Sarah of Rochdale, and Sean Townsend and Meghan of Auburn; five nieces, Adeline, Elsie, Winter, Charlie, and Hazel; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ryan's funeral service, which will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday January 20, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Auburn, MA. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ryan's name may be made to www.capeabilities.org . To leave a note of condolence for his family or to view his complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020