|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
S. Charles "Chuck" Talamo


1931 - 2020
S. Charles "Chuck" Talamo Obituary
S. Charles "Chuck" Talamo, 88

Randolph/Worcester - S. Charles "Chuck" Talamo, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester, Chuck was the son of Joseph and Rebecca (Feingold) Talamo and lived in Randolph for the past 47 years.

He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Ruth (Fischman) Talamo. He is survived by his son, David Talamo and his wife, Alissa and their daughter; his daughter, Rhona Talamo; three stepsons, David Grab and his wife Kathleen and their three children; Lawrence Grab and his wife, Anna; Marc Grab and his fiancée, Nuchie; a stepdaughter, Meira Kaplan and her husband, Scott and their two children.

Private funeral services and interment took place on April 23rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shaloh House Chabad of the South Area, 50 Ethyl Way, Stoughton, MA 02072. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
