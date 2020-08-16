1/1
Sabah Zoghaib
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sabah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sabah (El-Hachem) Zoghaib, 66

WORCESTER/HAMPTON BEACH, NH - Sabah (El-Hachem) Zoghaib, 66, of Worcester, died Friday, August 14th at her summer home in Hampton Beach, NH after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George Tanios Zoghaib and her three children, Toni Zoghaib and his wife, Liena and their two children, Eli and Christina of Ottawa, Ontario, Tania (Zoghaib) Younan and her husband, Raymond and their three children, Elige, Fouad and Tina of Beirut, Lebanon and Isis (Zoghaib) Kozal and her husband, Karloss and their two children, Wade and Kris of Worcester; two brothers Nounif El-Hachem and his wife, Maria, Salah El-Hachem and his wife, Nazik; two sisters, Najla Aghnatios and her husband, Edward and Janette Yazbeck and her husband, Pierre and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers Wakim and Ghotas El-Hachem.

Sabah was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Santo and Hanneh (Mhana) El-Hachem and immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1999. She and her husband owned and operated the Tasty's in Hampton Beach. Sabah worked hard to help her family establish businesses; and was a well known member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Sabah enjoyed travel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her love of her grandchildren was the most important thing in her life. Sabah was a kind and giving person who enjoyed helping others.

Her funeral is Wednesday, August 19th with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 341 June Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Our Lady of Mercy Church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 16, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss. May God Bless her soul, May her memory be iternal
Dany and Marina kourieh Kourieh
Friend
August 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dany Kourieh
August 16, 2020
Dear G George and family,
Sue was sweet, loving and generous person. she loved everyone. she was devoted to Jesus. You can find comfort in knowing she is with him now. May she rest i peace. she will be missed by all that knew her. love Jane & Mark

The Richard Family
Friend
August 16, 2020
She was an angel in earth and now She is an angel in Heaven. I will always remember you with that smile in your beautiful face. My habibi. Dear George, Tony, Tania and Isis I’m so sorry for your loss. May God gives you all strength on this pain. God bless.
Johana Dreni
Friend
August 16, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Daou
August 16, 2020
Dear Georgie and family. I am so sorry for your loss. This picture reminded me of the wonderful smile Susie had. You shared a great love for each other. God bless.
Susan Dadah
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved