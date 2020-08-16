Sabah Zoghaib

Sabah (El-Hachem) Zoghaib, 66
WORCESTER/HAMPTON BEACH, NH - Sabah (El-Hachem) Zoghaib, 66, of Worcester, died Friday, August 14th at her summer home in Hampton Beach, NH after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George Tanios Zoghaib and her three children, Toni Zoghaib and his wife, Liena and their two children, Eli and Christina of Ottawa, Ontario, Tania (Zoghaib) Younan and her husband, Raymond and their three children, Elige, Fouad and Tina of Beirut, Lebanon and Isis (Zoghaib) Kozal and her husband, Karloss and their two children, Wade and Kris of Worcester; two brothers Nounif El-Hachem and his wife, Maria, Salah El-Hachem and his wife, Nazik; two sisters, Najla Aghnatios and her husband, Edward and Janette Yazbeck and her husband, Pierre and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers Wakim and Ghotas El-Hachem.
Sabah was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Santo and Hanneh (Mhana) El-Hachem and immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1999. She and her husband owned and operated the Tasty's in Hampton Beach. Sabah worked hard to help her family establish businesses; and was a well known member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Sabah enjoyed travel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her love of her grandchildren was the most important thing in her life. Sabah was a kind and giving person who enjoyed helping others.
Her funeral is Wednesday, August 19th with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 341 June Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Our Lady of Mercy Church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.oconnorbrothers.com