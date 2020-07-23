1/1
Sable Palacios
1989 - 2020
Sable L. Palacios, 31

Worcester - Sable L. (Zmijewski) Palacios, 31, died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Nashua, NH and grew up in Townsend, MA. Sable was predeceased by her father, Richard Zmijewski. She is survived by her mother, Darlene Zmijewski of Barre, her sister, Alexis Zmijewski of Oxford and her brother, Drake Zmijewski of Barre.

Visiting Hours to celebrate Sable's life will be held Wed., July 29 from 5-7 pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
