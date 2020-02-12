|
Sabrina J. Valastro, 25
Millbury - Sabrina Jessica Valastro, 25, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sabrina leaves her father, Joseph M. Valastro and his wife, Lorilee of Worcester; her mother, Carolyn L. (Hackett) Boulette-Valastro and her fiancé, Pablo Rivera, Sr. of Millbury; seven siblings, Joseph Valastro and his wife, Carrie of CT, Stephen Valastro and his fiancé, Carolina of Uxbridge, Tabatha Boulette of Worcester, Casandra Boulette of Worcester, Christopher Boulette of Oxford, Michael Valastro of Worcester, Gabrielle Valastro of Charlton; four step siblings, Kerri Sullivan of NH, Pablo Rivera, Jr. and his wife, Ana of RI, Pamela Rivera and her husband, Jose of Worcester, Mariah Rivera of Worcester; her paternal grandmother, Gabrielle Valastro of FL; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sabrina was born and raised in Millbury. She attended Millbury schools and was a cheerleader for Millbury Pop Warner Football for nine years. Sabrina worked part time at her father's business, J.V. Diesel Service. Most off all she loved to be surrounded by her family, going to the beach, singing and dancing. Sabrina will be remembered for her strength, courage and love for life.
Family and friends will remember and celebrate Sabrina's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Feb. 16th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 17th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. Please omit flowers and make contributions to the www.gofundme.com/f/help-sabrina-beat-cancer Please visit Sabrina's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020