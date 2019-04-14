|
Sadie J. Laflamme, 5
Grafton - Sadie J. Laflamme, 5, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of her family Saturday April 13, 2019 following complications from CDKL5. She loved warm tubs, sunshine, and snuggles. She had style; always a bow in her hair and the expressions on her face always told you everything you needed to know. While her time with us was far too short she leaves a legacy of love and selflessness that enveloped everyone who came to know and adore her, including the staff that helped her through early intervention, The Perkins School, Boston Children's Hospital, The Respite Center in Hopkinton and Notre Dame Pedi Pals Hospice Care. Her journey has shone a bright light on CDKL5 and has been meaningful in generating donations toward the research to find its cure, including three separate Rides for Sadie.
Sadie leaves her loving parents, Amanda (Laraia) and Joel Laflamme, her sisters Sophia L. and Savannah M. Laflamme, her maternal grandparents Kimberly McCallum-Belanger and Richard DiRienzo and paternal grandmother Kathlyn Laflamme and several aunts and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather "Puppet" Laflamme and her grandmother's husband "Papa E" Ernest Belanger.
All are welcome to gather with Sadie's family Thursday April 18th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Further celebration of Sadie's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please honor Sadie with a donation to www.CDKL5.com/get-involved/donate/ . Sadie had the heart of a lion and the soul of an angel; to learn more about her journey please visit her Facebook page Crusading for Sadie. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Sadie or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019