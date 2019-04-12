|
|
Sally L. Bouchard, 81
HOLDEN - Sally L. (Gilmore) Bouchard, 81, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Uxbridge and raised the daughter of Beulah (Barber) and William Hourihan, and lived in Holden for many years.
Sally worked for R & R Plumbing Co. in Worcester where she met the love of her life, the late Lawrence J. Bouchard. In 1957 the couple was married and settled in Holden to raise their family. Sally later earned her Nursing Degree from the David Hale Fanning School of Nursing and went to work at Rutland Heights Hospital. More recently, she had worked caring for patients at the Oakdale Nursing Home for over ten years. Sally enjoyed sports, bird watching, gardening and crocheting. Her greatest joy in life was her family and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence J. Bouchard in 2010. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Karen Cole and her husband, Peter of Spencer and Nancy Field and her husband, Larry of Spencer; her sister, Avis Tripodi of Port Chester, NY; one niece, one nephew, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Sally's family would like to thank Sally's very special neighbors, for their many acts of kindness.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Central Mass, 484 Main St., Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019