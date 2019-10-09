|
|
Sally Cort
PORTSMOUTH, RI - Sally Cort, age 76, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on September 21, 2019.
Sally was born in Clinton, MA to Kenneth and Violet Cort. She lived for many years in Auburn MA, then North Grafton, MA and over the past 4 years in Portsmouth, RI near her son.
Sally loved to read, cook, and be with her family. Most recently she worked as a home health aide.
Sally is survived by her son Dr. David Stebbins and his wife Janine, of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren David, Sarah and Ashley.
A Memorial Service for Sally will be held on October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019