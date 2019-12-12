|
Sally Joan Earle, 90
Charlton - Sally Joan Earle, 90, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019 at home after saying goodbye to family and friends who had gathered and attended her last days.
She leaves her five children, Pamela Moller of Stafford Springs, CT, Sally Curtis and her husband James of Mattapoisett, Denison Earle and his wife Louise of Cherry Valley, William Earle and his wife Molly Marcum of Portland, OR and Amy McLean and her husband Kenneth McLean of Bolton; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was born on 2/2/1929 in Needham the daughter of William and Helen (Crossthwaite) Gates.
Sally started college at Wilson College in Pennsylvania. In 1949, she married Thomas Earle III and later moved to Leicester, MA. In 1964 Sally returned to school at Worcester State College and then became one of the first women to receive a graduate degree in math from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MA Mathematical Sciences, 1971). She taught high school math for many years at Tantasqua High School in Sturbridge. After retirement, Sally took part in the UMass Medical Center's Standardized Patient program, where actors simulate a broad range of medical conditions and communication challenges, and then evaluate learner performance as part of an assessment instrument in medical education.
Sally was very active in community theatre and shared in the Worcester theatre community's "15 minutes of fame" when it had the world as its stage. She was in the cast of the one-act play "Chamber Music" by Arthur Kopit, directed by Bill Taylor for the Entr'Actors Guild. After winning multiple regional competitions, the production represented the US in the 1969 World Festival of Amateur Theater in the Principality of Monaco, hosted by Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier. The trip to Monaco was a pivotal event that also involved a tour of Italy and time in Florence, or as Sally would say with flair, "Firenze!" This fueled a love of travel and learning about other cultures, with subsequent travels to Europe, Africa, China, Russia, South and Central America. She also taught English to students in China and Italy.
Throughout her life, Sally was a voracious reader with a love of literature. She had a keen interest and knowledge of Shakespeare and was involved in the Worcester Shakespeare Society for many years, serving as President. She loved lively conversation, particularly about current events, politics, and books of all kinds. She also loved keeping up with the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family is deeply appreciative for care and support of the staff at Overlook Independent Living Community, where Sally moved in 2017.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Leicester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a remembrance to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019