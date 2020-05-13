|
Sally K. Karbowski, 97
SUDBURY/AUBURN - Sally K. (Szklarz) Karbowski, of Sudbury and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Monday May 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John S. Karbowski, in 1993. Sally and John were faithful parishioners of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn.
Born and raised in Worcester, Sally was one of two children born to the late Wladyslaw and Stanislawa (Lemanski) Szklarz. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Framingham State College, before becoming a teacher. Sally taught Home Economics and Cooking at David Hale Fanning Trade School in Worcester, retiring in 1978.
Still a teacher at heart, she loved playing Scrabble with family and friends. Sally had perfected her 'blonde brownies' recipe, and made sure guests never left hungry. She loved seeing the world, leading her to travel extensively throughout Europe and parts of Asia. Above all, she cherished her family: she was a loving mother and a doting Babci.
Sally is survived by her son, Rick Karbowski and his wife Alba Ehrlich; her daughter-in-law, Pat Karbowski; her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her niece, Allison Szklarz; and her nephew, Thomas Szklarz. In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was predeceased by her daughter, Janis P. McCauliff and her late husband Roger; her son, Jan T. "Jack" Karbowski; and her brother, Gene Szklarz.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Sally will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Sally, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020