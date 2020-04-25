|
|
Salvatore P. Panzera
at age 101
Worcester - Salvatore "Sal" P. Panzera, 101, a charismatic, social, and vibrant soul, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty years, Mary (Lombardi) Panzera in March 2007.
Sal is survived by two daughters, Susanna Marcucci of Des Moines, IA, and Margaret Gingras of Brimfield; two sons, Salvatore P. Panzera, Jr. and his wife Dalia of Millbury, and John M. Panzera of Monson; four grandchildren, Nichole Gould and her husband Brian, Andrea Panzera, André Gingras, Jr. and his wife Amanda, and Margaret Ann Donovan and her husband David; two great grandchildren, Avery and Luc; many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by a brother and sister, Philip Panzera and Nancy Supernor. He was also predeceased by a son in law, André Gingras on March 1st. Salvatore was born in Waltham, son of the late Vincent and Susanna (Castillana) Panzera and grew up in Worcester, later settling with his family in North Grafton, where they raised their family.
Salvatore was born during the outbreak of the Spanish Flu and lived a remarkable life, full of family, friends and music. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy Worcester, with a thirst for singing and a voice that was like velvet. He accepted a scholarship to the Cincinnati Music Conservatory where he would develop his voice and later earn a scholarship to study at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, where he graduated with a master's degree in vocals and percussion. He would later return to Worcester and sang with Saint Paul's Cathedral Choir and for many years was the vocalist at several weddings and celebrations.
He is known, for his many years as owner of Panzera's Wayside Furniture on Grafton Street in Millbury, a family business he started in a former church building. He had previously been the sales manager for the former Northridge Furniture Company in Worcester, and prior to that his charisma charmed many, as he went door to door selling sewing machines for Singer Sewing Machine Company and televisions for Lyons T.V. When he retired, he and his wife enjoyed many weekends in Ogunquit, Maine and spending winters in Florida.
Sal was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and was formerly a member of Saint Mary's Church in North Grafton. He was a voracious reader, loved to watch Boston sports, and was very willing to share his opinion when it came to political conversations. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Grafton. He will be remembered for his charm, his stories, and his ability to provoke a smile.
Sal was co-founder, along with his wife and other families, of "Parents and Friends of Monson Developmental Center", a group formed to advocate and fight for the rights of mentally disabled children and young adults; for better living conditions at institutions, when the state was deinstitutionalizing these centers, throughout the Commonwealth. His willingness to fight and his vocal prowess were tools he used when he served as president of the group; he stood up to lawyers and politicians as his group championed better lives for patients.
His family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals at UMass-Lake Ave Campus, who took care of Sal during this most momentous time in history. Their care for Sal and commitment to be by his side, when family was not permitted, will never be forgotten.
Funeral Services will be held privately
Donations in Sal's memory may be made to the Resident Activity Fund at Christopher Heights in Worcester, 20 Mary Scano Drive, Worcester, MA 01605.
