Samuel K. Alex, 77
Simpsonville, SC - Samuel Kosta Alex, 77, husband of Michele Dawn Smith Alex passed away suddenly Thursday, May 15, 2019 at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, SC.
Born in Worcester, MA to the late Kosta and Theodora Alex. He is a graduate of Worcester Jr. College and retired from COZ Chemical of Northbridge, MA where he was the head of Human Resources and safety manager. Sam also served for 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan, refereed high school basketball and was an avid runner.
Sam and Michele had recently moved to their retirement home at 107 Sunlit Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29680 after residing in Spring Hill, Florida for 13 years. He was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
Sam and his wife Michele loved traveling , especially to Aruba and spending every September in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Lobster on their daily menu in some way, shape or form!
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sisters. Eva Spiro of Shrewsbury, MA and Helen Demetri of North Reading, MA.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted Friday May 24 at 11am at St Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA.
Calling hours will be Thursday May 23 from 4-7pm at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Concerned Citizens for Animals, CCA, 3625 Fork Shoals, Rd. Simpsonville, SC 29680. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019