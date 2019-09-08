|
Samuel Belluardo, 101
West Boylston - Samuel Belluardo, 101, passed away Sunday, September 7 at home surrounded by his family.
Sam was born in Brattleboro, VT the son of Giovanni and Francesca (Occhipinti) Belluardo who came from Sicily, Italy in 1912. He leaves his devoted wife, Mary (Herring) Belluardo; two sons, James Belluardo of New York, NY and John Belluardo and his wife, Vickie and their daughter Katie of Jasper, GA. He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen; his grandson, Joshua; five brothers and two sisters.
Sam graduated from Fitchburg High School and Becker College. He then served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Calvary in the European Theatre during WWII. He went on to work as the Controller of Killeen Machine Tool Company for over 30 years, before retiring. Sam was an Acolyte and daily communicant at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, an associate member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, a 4th Degree member of the Fitchburg Knights of Columbus and he attended for over 60 years the annual retreatant with the Passionist Fathers. Sam was a man of deep faith and was most notably known for being a charter member and Treasurer of the First Friday Club of Worcester
Visiting Hours are Tuesday, September 10 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sam's church, Our Lady of Good Counsel, a place he so loved.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019