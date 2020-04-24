Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Service
Private
Hope Cemetery
Samuel Dostourian


1940 - 2020
Samuel Dostourian Obituary
Samuel Dostourian, 79

Worcester - Samuel Dostourian, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Health Care Center, Worcester.

Sam was born in Boston, a son of Vartan and Martha (Tahmazian) Dostourian and lived in Worcester for many years. Both of Sam's parents, Vartan and Martha, were survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

Sam worked for several different Worcester area manufacturers and was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior, Worcester. Sam was a voracious reader. He enjoyed many different genres of books and had a vast knowledge of history and the sciences. His family always loved hearing Sam share his knowledge of world history and his love of cinema.

Sam leaves his brother, Harry Dostourian, and his sister-in-law, Betty Dostourian of West Boylston; as well as nieces, Annamarta Dostourian of Berkeley, CA; Rose Marie Gervais and her husband, Stephen and their son, Phillip, of West Boylston; and Jaclyn Betty Dostourian of Falmouth, MA.

Funeral services and burial in Hope Cemetery, Worcester will be held privately. Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
