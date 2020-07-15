Samuel James Gilmore 66



Clinton - Samuel James Gilmore, 66, of Lake City, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on July 5th, 2020. Sam was born December 5th, 1953 in Clinton, MA to John and Doris Gilmore. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Elliot and sister Maggie.



Sam's best memories were growing up in Clinton and playing football at Nashoba Regional High School. He worked for many years as a bridge designer in Jacksonville, FL. For the last 7 years he was a consultant for the Structures Department at the DOT in Lake City. He was a gifted carpenter, woodworker and loved to garden. He was never judgmental, never met a stranger and had an infectious sense of humor. "Poppa" was all about his family and spending time with them was them was his favorite thing in the world. His wife and him enjoyed camping and getting in the car, picking a place they'd never been and just drive exploring new places.



Sam is survived by his wife Mary Catherine; daughters, Kelly Gilmore of Ocala, FL and Jennifer Gilmore of Jacksonville, FL; son, Samuel (Courtney) Gilmore Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, John (Ann) Gilmore of Machias, ME; Gerald (Nancy) Gilmore of Springfield, MA; sister, Patricia (David) Conger of Clinton, MA; Sister in law, Joyce Gilmore of Lake City; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special "son" Stephen (Shannon) Reed of St. Augustine, FL.



Sam will be interred at Arlington Park Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Per his wishes there will only be a family gathering.





