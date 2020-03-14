|
Samuel J LaCanfora 88
Shrewsbury - We celebrate the life of a cherished family man who touched many lives with his kindness and friendship. Sam passed peacefully in the company of his family at home on March 14, 2020. He was born in Worcester MA, the son of Pietro and Maria (LaMonica) LaCanfora. He leaves his beloved wife and best friend of 51 years, Marianna (Romano) LaCanfora.
He leaves a son, Peter LaCanfora and daughter-in-law Roberta Mandella of South Grafton MA, a daughter Marianna LaCanfora and son-in-law Randy Morrison of Owings Mills MD, and Andrew D'Ostuni, whom he considered his second son. Sam's greatest joy was his family, including his four grandchildren, twin grandsons Sam and Jake LaCanfora of MA, and Maxwell and Mackenzie Morrison of MD.
Sam came from a close-knit family of 7 children. He leaves his brother, Peter LaCanfora and sister-in-law Carol LaCanfora of Naples FL, and his sister Josephine Ventresca of Auburn MA. He was pre-deceased by four sisters, Anna Capporelli, Julia Marchese, Francis DeProspo, and Gloria DiGiorno. He leaves many nieces and nephews in his large loving Italian family.
Sam graduated from Commerce high school where he was a star athlete, and later served two years in the United States Army. He graduated with a Human Services degree from Southern New Hampshire University, and was a licensed social worker. For more than 30 years, he enjoyed working as the Assistant Regional Director for the Department of Youth Services in Worcester MA, where he received much recognition, including a citation for outstanding performance. He had a passion for helping disadvantaged youth and was proud of his role in implementing the concept of placing youth in select foster homes rather than holding facilities.
In retirement, Sam was a sports enthusiast, avid reader and proud Papa. He enjoyed playing cards with his lifelong friends and spent winters at his home in Naples FL, with family. He was a member of the American Correctional Association, Retired State Employees Association, the Knights of Columbus and the East Side Improvement Club.
Sam's family is grateful to the JHC Hospice team for their compassionate services. The family wishes to forego services at this time to keep our friends and family safe. We greatly appreciate your support and understanding.
In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to Veteran's Inc, 69 Grove St, Worcester MA, or online at Veterans Inc.org. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020