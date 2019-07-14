Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Sandra L Bacon 74

Worcester - Sandra L. Bacon 74 of Worcester died peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 12, 2019 with her son Barry by her side. Raised in Oxford, Sandra was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary (Garabedian) Grenon. Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Worcester area and worked for 37 years at the Wyman-Gordon Company. She completed the remaining years of her career as a secretary with Liberty Mutual Insurance.

She leaves her beloved son Barry, his wife Amy and their two sons Peter and Brendan. Sandra also leaves a brother Gary Grenon and a sister Noreen Chuplis, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Services for Sandra will be held from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 10am in the funeral home followed by burial in Worcester County Memorial Park Paxton.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to in Sandra's name.

Please visit Sandra's online register for messages and condolences; it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 14 to July 15, 2019
