Sandra May Beatty, 73
Webster -
Sandra May (Giard) Beatty, 73, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at UMass/Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves her husband of 55 years, Leonard J. Beatty; their 4 children, Laura L. Robbins and her husband David of Webster, Dawn E. Vigeant and her husband Jeff of Auburn, Lenny L. Beatty and his wife Sharon of Douglas, and Michael J. Beatty and his wife Shelly of Plymouth; 7 grandchildren, a sister, Carol Keach and her husband Francis of Chepachet, R.I., and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was born July 4, 1946, daughter of the late Raymond and Wilma (Place) Giard in Bridgeton, R.I. and was also predeceased by a brother Raymond Giard.
She graduated from Burrillville High School, was a member of the United Church of Christ, Federated, at one time she worked at Gloria Stevens before working as a home health aide for the Visiting Nurses of Southern Worcester County for 10 years when she retired.
Sandra was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa, and enjoyed playing bingo with friends on Friday's, coached the Blue Birds softball team and enjoyed watching her kids play ball. For over 55 years she would spent summers at East Matunuck Beach in R.I. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and her close group of friends and loved her dog 'Cooper'.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-7pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. A Service will be at 6:30pm in the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, New England Chapter, 101A, 1st Ave., Waltham, MA. 02451.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019