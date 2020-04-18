Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Sandra Brusa


1965 - 2020
Sandra Brusa Obituary
Sandra A. Brusa, 54

AUBURN - Sandra A. "Sandy" (Stevenson) Brusa, 54, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Sandy was one of three children born to the late Donald R. and Barbara A. (Davis) Stevenson. She was a 1984 graduate of Auburn High School, after which she attended Salter Secretarial School. Most recently, Sandy worked for Fallon Health as a Home Healthcare Coordinator.

Sandy loved the beaches of Cape Cod and Maine, anything related to the 1970's, watching the leaves change color in Autumn, and camping. She enjoyed shopping, crafting, and volunteering for Faith Church in Auburn, but above all, she adored spending time with her family.

Sandy and her loving husband, Mark D. Brusa, Sr., shared 28 wonderful years of marriage together.

In addition to her husband, Mark, Sandy leaves behind her beloved children, Mark D. Brusa, Jr., of Webster, and Courtney J. Wilder and her husband Kyle of Worcester; her cherished granddaughter, McKenzie A. Brusa; her siblings, Donald R. Stevenson and his wife Tracy of Oxford, and Tracy L. Brusa and her husband Christopher of Auburn; nieces and nephews, Kasmir E. and Megan G. Stevenson, Jesse R., Briana R., and Heather R. Brusa, Michael and Marcus Campbell, Michael and Steven Ferraro, Shane McAvoy, and Ayden and Emi Brusa; and several cousins and close friends.

A celebration of life for Sandy will be held when we are all able to gather safely. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Sandy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
