Sandra (Cooper) Calhoun
Douglas - Sandra (Cooper) Calhoun, aged 82, died peacefully on March 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Douglas, Massachusetts. Sandy was born on July 6, 1937 in Northampton, Massachusetts to Henry E. and Leah (Randall) Cooper. Her formative years were spent in Roslindale and Wrentham, Massachusetts. Following graduation from Wrentham High School, Sandy attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, majoring in Medical Secretarial Science. Following graduation, she relocated to Washington, DC where she was employed at the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office and the Pentagon. While working at the Pentagon, Sandy met and married Air Force Staff Sergeant Donald F. Calhoun in 1959. In 1961, following Donald's discharge from the Air Force, the family moved back to Massachusetts where they settled in Natick. During the Natick years, Sandy worked for J.G. Nichols Insurance Company, Cochituate Nursing Home and Stop and Shop. She also worked with her husband in the family business, Central Letter Shop. In 2000 Sandy and Donald retired and moved to Northbridge, in order to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Donald, daughter Melanie Brundage (Scott), son D. Scott Calhoun, and brother Donald Cooper. She is also survived by grandsons Lucas (Caitlyn) and Cody Brundage (fiancée Jackie Mason) as well as great-grandsons Elijah and Killian. She was pre-deceased by her parents Henry (1968) and Leah (1995), brother David (2008) and great-grandson Micah (2018).
Private Funeral services will be held at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, with a private graveside service and interment at Wrentham Center Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge as well as Salmon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Rejoice in the Lord, PO Box 18000, Pensacola, Florida 32523. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020