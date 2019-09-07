|
|
Sandra Maria Catlow
Princeton - Sandra Maria Catlow, 71, of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sandra grew up in Grafton, and was the daughter of the late Hector and Cecelia Auger. She attended Northeastern University and Fitchburg State University where she was trained as a teacher. Following college, Sandra worked passionately as an elementary school teacher in the Towns of Princeton and Townsend for over 20 years.
During retirement, Sandra spent much of her time as a talented quilter who also enjoyed travel, cooking, yoga, and spending time at the family's lake house in Ashburnham. Her grandchildren, Miles and Blake, were very special to her and she honored them with new quilts every birthday and Christmas.
At the time of her death, Sandra had been married to her loving husband, William Catlow, for nearly fifty years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ian Catlow, of Princeton, his wife, Rachael, and two grandchildren, Miles and Blake. She is also survived by a sister, Roxanne Auger, of Sturbridge, and a brother, Donald Auger, of Oxford.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 4-6 pm followed by a memorial service for those who wish to stay, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Project Linus (https://www.projectlinus.org/donations/), a charity that focuses on providing quilts for children in need, particularly those undergoing medical treatment. For those who would like to share memories of Sandie, an online condolence book is available at
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019