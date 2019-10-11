|
Sandra A. Desuk
Clinton - Sandra A. (Czachor) Desuk, 79, of Clinton, died peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after a recent stroke. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Desuk.
She leaves behind her daughter, Erika A. Desuk of Clinton, her son, Joseph A. Desuk, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Tomball, Texas. Grandmother of Skylar and Katelyn Desuk. Sister of Patricia Deveres and her husband Ernie, also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Born in Methuen, she is a graduate of Lawrence High School, and attended Salem Teacher's College. Sandra worked as an administrative assistant at Surprenant Wire and Cable, and UMass Health Care.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service honoring her life will be celebrated immediately following at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the or the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019