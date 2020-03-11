|
Sandra L. Erway age 43
Spencer, MA - Sandra L. "Sandy" ERWAY, 43, of Spencer, MA, formerly Ulysses, PA, died Friday, February 28, 2020. Born February 5, 1977, in Coudersport, PA, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Diane F. Elickson Erway. A 1995 graduate of Northern Potter H.S., she attended Central Penn Collge in Harrisburg. She was employed by Ames and by Lynette and Sons Farm as a bookkeeper. Surviving are: her mother, Diane Erway of Ulysses; fiance, Matthew Page; three children, Ethan Page, Aidan Page, and Lily Page; a sister, Denise (Kevin) Walaski of Ulysses; and a brother, Brett (Lori) Erway of Ravenna, OH. She was predeceased by her father; and a brother, Eric. Friends may call at Gold Church, Ulysses, PA on Saturday, March 21st from 10:30–12:00 Noon, with Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for her children. Leave condolences at
www.olneyfoust.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020