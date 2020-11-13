Sandra M. Gallen, 72WESTBOROUGH - Sandra M. "Sandy" Gallen, 72, of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester.Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late James and Phyllis (Crowley) Joyce. She was educated in Worcester and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She also graduated from Boston College earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Special Education.Sandy served the community for over 30 years in a number of capacities.She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and enjoyed walking.Sandy is survived by one son, Thomas P. Gallen and his wife, Anna, of McKinney, TX; one brother, James Joyce and his wife, Susan, of Northborough and one grandson Max Gallen.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 16, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will be private.Calling hours at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Sunday, November 15, from 2 to 4 P.M.Face masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and church.Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581