|
|
Sandra W. (Flint) Haight
PLATTE CITY, MO - Sandra W. (Flint) Haight, 76, of Platte City, MO passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Wexford Place with her family at her bedside. Sandy was born December 27, 1943 to Frederick and Elizabeth "Betty" (Marshall) Flint in Westborough, Massachusetts.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved pets, cooking and reading. In her spare time she would sit, watch and admire wild life in her yard (especially humming birds).
Sandra was united in marriage with Robert "Dutch" Haight on February 29, 1992. They enjoyed traveling together. Sandy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, homemaker, business partner and friend.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert "Dutch" Haight of Platte City, MO; two sons: Rich Schmick (Debra) of Parkville, MO; Dale Schmick of Chattanooga, TN; three step children: Tammy Haight, Shane Haight and Thomas Harris; a step-granddaughter, Samantha Jezisek and step-grandson, Thomas Harris; a brother, Brad Flint (Judy); numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronnie Flint.
Sandy's wishes were cremation with no formal services. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memories of Sandy and condolences to the family may be shared at
meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020