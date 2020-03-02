Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
1941 - 2020
Sandra Howe Obituary
Sandra L. (Seller) Howe, age 78

of Clinton, formerly of Acton, MA - Sandra L. "Sandy" Howe of Clinton, formerly of Acton, passed away on March 1, 2020 with family by her side. Sandy was born in 1941 to the late Francis and Marian Seller. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Howe Sr., of 57 years, and is survived by three children, Richard Howe Jr. and wife Maureen of Chelmsford, MA, Sheryl Ball and husband Patrick of Clinton, and Scott Howe and wife Claire of Acton. Sandy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Austin, Theresa, Casey, Katie, Meghan, and Scott Jr, as well as several nieces and nephews. Sandy also is survived by a sister, Susan Farnsworth and her husband Barrie of Shirley; and a sister-in-law Lynn Seller, wife of Sandy's late Brother Robert Seller.

Sandy enjoyed camping and spending time at the beach with her family. She also traveled extensively with her husband to Aruba, Hawaii and Alaska. In addition to those travels, she very much enjoyed the trips "down south" with her favorite partner in crime, her husband. She particularly loved following her grandchildren in their many activities and adventures. Sandy was employed by the Thoreau Club in Concord for many years and recalled many of those years fondly.

Visiting hours will be held at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Mass Ave. (Rte 111) Acton, MA on Friday March 6, 2020 from 4PM-6PM with a memorial service to be held at 6PM at the funeral home. Interment is at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to HealthAlliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453. Memorial page

actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
