Sandra Jewell
1942 - 2020
Sandra M. (Harrington) Jewell, 77

Oxford - Sandra M. (Harrington) Jewell, 77, passed away on August 15, 2020. Her husband of forty-nine years, Bryan H. Jewell, Sr., died in 2011.

She leaves three sons, Bryan and wife Lisa of Oxford, Massachusetts, Roger and wife Rhonda of Springhill, Florida, and David and wife Sandi of Lake Villa, Illinois. She also leaves seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers, Rick, Joe and Jim, and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was an outgoing and social person giving the gift of laughter to everyone around her. She so loved her family and life in general, always putting others needs before her own. She loved being out in the sunshine but even in rain, snow, sleet or hail she went for her two mile walk everyday. Sandy enjoyed many winters in Florida with her husband and was an avid Nascar fan.

A sincere thank you to Brookdale of Eddy Pond where she had made many friends, Life Care Center of Auburn and New England Hospice.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
