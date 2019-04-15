|
Sandra B. Johnson, 57
OXFORD - Sandra B. Johnson, 57, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 following an eight month battle with brain cancer. She was predeceased by her father William W. Johnson in 1999 and brother William R. Johnson in 2019.
She leaves behind mother and her husband Richard and Carol Calvert of Collegeville, PA; a daughter Kristin Shurek of Quincy, MA, and siblings Cathy Johnson Young and Deborah Johnson of Worcester, Joel Johnson of Sutton, Jennifer Johnson of Millbury, a twin sister Susan Kirpatrick of Douglas, 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also her life companion of 28 years Frank Zayonc which whom she lived with and her beloved black lab Sophie.
Sandy was raised in Sutton. Sandy was employed for the last 18 years as a CNA at The Meadows nursing home in Rochdale and worked the day before she was admitted to the hospital. Sandy was a super strong and very active person as part of her routine was to walk Sophie for an hour every day regardless of weather conditions, then served as a caretaker for her lifelong elderly friend Shirley Nelson of Sutton along with excelling as an artist, gardener, carpenter and cook but especially enjoyed her craft "projects" as she was artistically gifted and made countless creations that she gave to friends and family. Special thanks to her twin sister Susan for putting a hold on her life for the last 8 months to be by her sister's side, a true expression of the bond between twins, her mother, brother Joel, Angie Congdon and Tracy Glockner for their unrelenting support during her illness. There are no calling hours. Internment will be private and any donations made be made in her name to Second Chance Animal Shelter in West Brookfield,MA. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available where you may post a condolence or light a candle at
www.shaw-majercik.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019