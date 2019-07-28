|
Sandra "Sandy" Katz
Worcester - Sandra "Sandy" Katz, 78 of Worcester, MA passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019. She received excellent care at Tufts Medical Hospital in Boston, MA after a period of declining health. She lived with her sister, Rosalind K. Levine who survives her. Her niece Tema Staig was with her to give comfort and make sure her wishes were met in her final days, and was surrounded by friends and family.
She is also survived by grandniece Zoe Staig, nephew in law Daniel Staig, sister in law Harriett Katz, niece and nephew in law Marla and Sean O'Connor and their children Matthew, Caitlyn, and Jillian, as well as nephew Aaron Katz and his fiancé Sarah Blacker. She was predeceased by her brother Melvin. Sandy's best friend and sister by another mother Dianne Kangisser and her husband Michael DeFazio were also very close. Her many friends, relatives, work staff, and the congregation of Beth Israel will miss her very much.
Sandy was born in Newark, NJ to Louis Katz and Shirley ( Topol/Albaum) Katz. She graduated from Jersey City State College and Rutgers School of Social Work with a master's degree. She lived in New York City during the disco era, where she enjoyed life to the fullest.
She came to Worcester in 1983 and started her real estate career specializing in property management and rentals. She moved to Boston where her niece Tema lived with her during her last year of high school. Her door was always open to any of Tema's friends, and they loved her as their own adopted aunt.
She founded Quality Property Management (QPM) in 2006, building a business that has a reputation for unparallelled response to both landlords and tenants. Sandra was an active member of the real estate community acting as president of the Worcester Property Owners Association and spent many hours as an advocate before the State Legislature.
Sandy was passionate about animal rights and always had rescued cats in her home. She loved her congregation and had many friends in the community.
Thanks to the doctors who cared for Sandra, with special mention to Dr. Kathleen O'Grady, Dr. Black, Dr. Rosiello and Dr. Kumar.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 10:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'nai Brith Cemetery. Memorial Observance will be held at her residence thru 8PM on Wednesday, July 31st, 1PM to 8PM on Thursday, August 1st and 1PM to 5PM on Friday, August 2nd.
A Minyan service will be held at 7:30PM at her residence Wednesday and Thursday Evenings.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 30, 2019