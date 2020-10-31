Sandra J Kopiec 71Worcester - Sandra J. Kopiec, 71, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 25, 2020.Sandy was born on March 22, 1949 and grew up in Worcester. She is predeceased by her parents: Andrew Kopiec, 1969, and her mother, Shirley Kopiec, in 2016. She is solely survived by her niece, Wendy (Vogel) Liddy, along with her two sons: Andrew and Cameron, all of Holden. Unrelated, but certainly considered family, are the families of brothers Craig and Marshall Smith, also of Holden. Their continued love and support through the years will always be cherished.After graduating from the first class of Doherty Memorial High School, Sandy completed her education, based in Computer Programming, in St. Louis, MO. Following graduation, Sandy began what can only be best described as some of the best years of her life! In Illinois, with Mike by her side, boundless adventures ensued, as did her lifelong passion for travel. Extensive travel within the US, to the Caribbean and Mexico was often enjoyed amongst friends. It was through travels with her Mom, especially those across Europe, that meant the most.When deciding to leave Illinois, the North Shore became her new home for over 20 years. Through an online publishing company, she enjoyed her work as a quality assurance analyst, before returning to Worcester.Now residing back in 'The Square' with her mom, they enjoyed traveling, watching the Red Sox, and putting Wally in the corner when they lost. Eventually becoming her mom's primary caretaker, she found herself with an increased amount of time on her hands, but not for long. She soon discovered that she and her niece shared their interest in family history. They continued to share with each other exciting and interesting discoveries, until the time prior to Sandy's passing.As our country continues to face tumultuous events during these unprecedented times, the responding officers of the Worcester Police Department deserve a special shout-out. Coordination with another police department, being there during our most vulnerable times, and being sensitive in a difficult situation; all more appreciated than words can express.Arrangements are in the care of the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL. At Sandy's request, she will be buried alongside family at Hope Cemetery, during private services arranged by family.To share a memory or to leave a note of condolence for Sandy's family, please visit